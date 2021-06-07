Wacom Intuos Medium Wireless Graphics Tablet for $140
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Wacom Intuos Medium Wireless Graphics Tablet
$140
free shipping

That's $60 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Black or Pistachio.
  • Sold by Wacom via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • connects via Bluetooth or USB
  • included downloadable creative software & online tutorials
  • for Mac or PC
  • Model: UCTL6100WLK0
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Computer Accessories eBay Wacom Technology
Refurbished Mac Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $140 Buy Now