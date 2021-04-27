New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Vizio V-Series 36" 5.1-Channel Home Theater Soundbar System
$144 $170
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get this deal. That's $61 under the lowest price we could find for a new system. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • soundbar (with 3 full-range speakers), 2 surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
  • compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: V51-H6
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Speakers eBay Vizio
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 42% -- $144 Buy Now