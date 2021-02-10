New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker
$32 $100
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get $5 under our December mention. You'd pay $250 for a new speaker elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Shopdivvy via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 8-hour battery life
  • 802.11n wireless
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Model: SP50-D5C
