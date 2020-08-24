That's the best deal we could find by $408, but most stores charge over $2,100. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a $75 surcharge, so it's cheaper to buy a 1-year annual membership for $60.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- SmartCast 3.0 with Chromecast
- voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
- USB port
- 5 HDMI inputs
- Model: PX75-G1
- UPC: 683193698935, 787790043409
-
Expires 8/24/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Brands on offer include Samsung, LG, and Sony. Shop Now at Amazon
It's a $102 low and back in stock at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 802.11ac wireless
- USB and 2 HDMI inputs
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Model: UN58RU7100
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
That's a fair price considering you'll pay at least $849 for similar laptops elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS LED touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
More Offers
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- SmartCast 3.0 with Chromecast
- voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
- USB port
- 5 HDMI inputs
- Model: PX75-G1
- UPC: 683193698935, 787790043409
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
That's at least $200 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Shop Now at Costco
- It's $1,574.99 for non-members.
- The 5% non-member surcharge is $75, so it's worth getting the annual membership for $60.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- SmartCast 3.0 with Chomecast
- Voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
- Dolby Vision HDR
- Model: PX75-G1
- UPC: 683193698935, 787790043409
Sign In or Register