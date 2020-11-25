That's $172 off and the lowest outright price we've seen for a Vizio 70" 4K TV. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x21060 (2160p) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+ and HLG support
- full array backlight
- VIZIO SmartCast w/ Apple AirPlay & Chromecast built-In
- 3 UHD/HDR-enabled HDMI inputs
- Model: V705x-H1
Published 39 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's $500 off list and a surprisingly big discount on a new TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
- RTings gave it a glowing review, calling it "an impressive TV for most uses".
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, HLG
- SmartCast (works with Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa)
- 120Hz refresh rate
- USB port
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: OLED65-H1
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG
- SmartCast
- 4 HDMI ports, USB
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility
- Model: P65Q9-H1
Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 60Hz
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- full-array LED backlighting
- stream from your favorite apps like Netflix and Hulu
- Model: D40f-G9
It's $602 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Model: KD75X750H
- UPC: 027242920378
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
With the game and included Nintendo Switch Online 3-Month Membership, it's a savings of $68 over buying the console alone. Buy Now at Walmart
- Neon Blue / Red joy cons
- game download
- includes joy cons, grips, dock, and two straps
- Model: HADSKABLD
That's $50 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's currently the best price we could find by $60.) Buy Now at Walmart
- watchOS 4
- WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- intelligent activity tracker
- dual-core processor
- GPS and barometric altimeter
- Model: MTF02LL/A
For members only, that's the best we've seen and a low by at least $79. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
That's $91 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- virtual-overhead sound technology
- built-in Chromecast
- Wi-Fi streaming
- Bluetooth
- Model: VIZIO SB3651-F6B
