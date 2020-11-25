New
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$478 $650
free shipping

That's $172 off and the lowest outright price we've seen for a Vizio 70" 4K TV. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x21060 (2160p) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+ and HLG support
  • full array backlight
  • VIZIO SmartCast w/ Apple AirPlay & Chromecast built-In
  • 3 UHD/HDR-enabled HDMI inputs
  • Model: V705x-H1
