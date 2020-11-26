That's at least $70 less than the best price we could find elsewhere and a strong price for a 70" 4K TV in general. Buy Now at Costco
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, HDR 10+
- 120Hz refresh rate
- full array LED
- SmartCast
- Vizio IQ
- 1 USB port, 3 HDMI ports
- Model: V705-H13
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Staff Pick
That's $500 off list and a surprisingly big discount on a new TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
- RTings gave it a glowing review, calling it "an impressive TV for most uses".
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, HLG
- SmartCast (works with Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa)
- 120Hz refresh rate
- USB port
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: OLED65-H1
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG
- SmartCast
- 4 HDMI ports, USB
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility
- Model: P65Q9-H1
Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 60Hz
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- full-array LED backlighting
- stream from your favorite apps like Netflix and Hulu
- Model: D40f-G9
You'll save on TVs and electronics, small appliances, video games, books, movies, fitness equipment, and home items. Shop Now at BJ's Wholesale Club
- Many items bag free shipping, but some may incur shipping charges. Curbside pickup is available on hundreds of items.
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $602 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Model: KD75X750H
- UPC: 027242920378
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
That's $200 off and $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished system elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- 38.6" Acoustic Beam Soundbar
- Supports DTS Virtual:X & 4K pass-through
- Bluetooth enabled
- includes HDMI Cable, wall mount kit, & remote
- Model: HW-Q67CT/ZA
That's the lowest price we could find by $214. It's also $21 less than our mention of this system from a month ago, while boasting twice the RAM and 4x the SSD space as that October mention. Buy Now at Costco
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81X10009US
That's $230 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel 3965Y 1.5GHz Kaby Lake Dual-Core CPU
- 12.2" 1920x1200 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- digital pen and bonus pouch
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: XE520QAB-K04US
For members only, that's the best we've seen and a low by at least $79. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
That's $91 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- virtual-overhead sound technology
- built-in Chromecast
- Wi-Fi streaming
- Bluetooth
- Model: VIZIO SB3651-F6B
