Costco · 55 mins ago
Vizio 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$480 for members $730
free shipping

That's at least $70 less than the best price we could find elsewhere and a strong price for a 70" 4K TV in general. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, HDR 10+
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • full array LED
  • SmartCast
  • Vizio IQ
  • 1 USB port, 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: V705-H13
1 comment
samevo8
Native Refresh Rate

60Hz
37 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Costco 34% -- $480 Buy Now
Dell Home   $660 (exp 1 wk ago) -- Check Price