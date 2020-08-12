That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $300. Buy Now at Newegg
- No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day replacement policy applies.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG Support
- SmartCast OS
- USB & 5 HDMI inputs
- Model: PX65-G1
That's the best deal we could find by $650. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $75 extra.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- SmartCast 3.0 with Chromecast
- voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
- USB port
- 5 HDMI inputs
- Model: PX75-G1
- UPC: 683193698935, 787790043409
It's $20 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR 10
- 3 HDMI ports
- 120MHz
- Model: V655-H19
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Save on TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Prices start at $92. Shop Now at Amazon
A few stores match this price, but most charge at least $25 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- dual-band WiFi
- built-in Roku TV
- 3 HDMI inputs
- HDR10
- Model: 50S425
Save on a range of webcams from Logitech, Adesso, Tropro, Microsoft, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $119.99 after discounts. Shop Now at Newegg
- Extra 10% off select items via on-page coupons.
That's the best price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Respawn Products via Newegg.
- 360° swivel
- stain resistant
- padded armrests
- extendable footrest
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- Model: OMEGA-02
It's $21 under our February mention, $130 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- 20mm neodymium magnet and lightweight CCAW voice coil
- active noise cancellation
- up to 50 hours of playback
- Model: SPACEONE
That's the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit (and we've only ever seen it for $30 less even after gift card hassles). It's also the best deal now by $90. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Note: This is temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered now for delivery when available (expected to be 1 to 2 weeks).
- Target charges the same price.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG Support
- SmartCast OS
- USB & 5 HDMI inputs
- Model: PX65-G1
