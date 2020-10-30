That's $500 off list and a surprisingly big discount on a new TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
- RTings gave it a glowing review, calling it "an impressive TV for most uses".
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, HLG
- SmartCast (works with Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa)
- 120Hz refresh rate
- USB port
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: OLED65-H1
That's $88 off and $9 less than Walmart's price! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- VIZIO SmartCast
- Built-in Chromecast
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: M65Q8-H1
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
It's a savings of $200 off list and one of the best prices we're expecting on a 55" TV this year. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- Google Assistant compatibility
- Android TV
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S434
Save on a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75", discounted by as much as $800. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
If you're looking for gifts for someone special (that includes you!), you can shop and save on electronics, TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, and much more. TVs start at $80, laptops at $120, and tablets or e-readers at $60. Best of all, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to buy! Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
It's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Buy Now at Best Buy
- HP Instant Ink compatible
- Bluetooth
- LCD display
- prints, scans, and copies
That's a third off its list price and $108 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 50Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- 802.11ac wireless
- USB, HDMI
- Model: SB3651-E6B
