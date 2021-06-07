Vizio 36" V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar for $130

exclusive
New
Daily Steals · 59 mins ago
$130
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Apply coupon code "DNVZOHME" to get this deal. That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- A 30-day DailySteals warranty applies.
Features
- 5" wireless subwoofer
- discrete left, right, and center channels
- two satellite speakers
- DTS Virtual X
- Bluetooth
- Model: RT6-15096-V51-H6-UG
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Alongza 35" Sound Bar & Subwoofer
$80 $190
free shipping
Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "50Q762TP" to save $110. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by RedisonaDirect via Amazon.
Features
- 3 channel
- Bluetooth 4.2
- remote control
- built-in mic
- wired or wireless setup
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Amped Wireless High Power Wireless-N 600mW Gigabit Dual Band Range Extender
$50 $160
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- dual high power 2.4GHz amplifiers, dual 5.0GHz amplifiers, and dual high gain antennas
- Gigabit wired ports
- USB port
- Model: SR20000G
Sam's Club · 2 wks ago
Vizio V-Series V655-H 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$449 for members $509
pickup
That's a $101 drop from last August, and you'd pay at least $520 outside of other wholesale clubs. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Features
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) native resolution
- HDR 10
- 3 HDMI ports
- 120MHz
- Model: V655-H
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Daily Steals
|--
|$130
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register