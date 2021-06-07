Vizio 36" V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar for $130
exclusive
New
Daily Steals · 59 mins ago
Refurb Vizio 36" V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar
$130
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Apply coupon code "DNVZOHME" to get this deal. That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 30-day DailySteals warranty applies.
Features
  • 5" wireless subwoofer
  • discrete left, right, and center channels
  • two satellite speakers
  • DTS Virtual X
  • Bluetooth
  • Model: RT6-15096-V51-H6-UG
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNVZOHME"
  • Expires 6/17/2021
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Soundbars Daily Steals Vizio
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Daily Steals   -- $130 Buy Now