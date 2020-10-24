New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb Vizio 36" 5.1 SmartCast Sound Bar System
$130 $150
free shipping

Use coupon code "DNVIZIO" to get it for $120 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • frequency response of 50Hz to 20KHz
  • Bluetooth, WiFi
  • includes 2 speakers, subwoofer, and soundbar
  • Model: SB3651-E6
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNVIZIO"
  • Expires 10/24/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Speakers Daily Steals Vizio
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Daily Steals 67% -- $130 Buy Now
Target   $127 (exp 10 mos ago) -- Check Price
eBay   $150 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price
Dell Home   $150 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price