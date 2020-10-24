Use coupon code "DNVIZIO" to get it for $120 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
- frequency response of 50Hz to 20KHz
- Bluetooth, WiFi
- includes 2 speakers, subwoofer, and soundbar
- Model: SB3651-E6
It's $99 under what Klipsch charges direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- .75" tweeter
- single 4" high-output woofers
- Model: B-100
Save on a variety of earbuds, headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
Strong discounts on a range of new and refurbished headphones and speakers – over half off the always-popular QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, for example. Shop Now at eBay
- For refurbs, warranty information will be on the individual product pages.
Save on a variety of options including Bluetooth, outdoor, color changing, and docking stations. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Alternatively, orders of $75 or more ship for free.)
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (it's redeemable October 19 to 25).
Coupon code "ZDBRAVEN" drops it to the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 40mm beryllium drivers
- noise-isolating memory foam earcups
- audio cable w/ 3.5mm stereo gold-plated plug
- leather carrying case
That's $88 off and $9 less than Walmart's price! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- VIZIO SmartCast
- Built-in Chromecast
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: M65Q8-H1
Save $50 off the list price on this recently released TV and it's $61 less than buying it directly from Vizio. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Active Full Array backlight
- up to 600 nits of brightness
- Dolby Vision HDR
- supports HDR10+ and HLG formats
- Model: M55Q7-H1
