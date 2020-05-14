Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Vizio SmartCast Crave 360 Multi-Room Wireless Speaker
$46 $100
free shipping

That's $97 under the best price we could find for a new one, within a buck of the best price we've ever seen for this refurb, and the best price out there. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by dealparade via eBay.
  • A 90-day Vizio warranty applies.
Features
  • 8-hour battery life
  • 802.11n wireless
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • Model: SP50-D5C
