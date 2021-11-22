This Black Friday special is $32 under the list price of similar models. Buy Now at Walmart
- 36" soundbar
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- DTS Virtual:X
- Bluetooth
- Model: SB3651n-H46
Published 19 min ago
That's $25 less than you'd pay for a similar TCL soundbar elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Dolby Digital
- movies, music, and TV sound modes
- HDMI & optical inputs
- wall mounting kit
- Model: TS6
Save $132 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2021 release
- Amazon exclusive
- built-in center speaker
- AIRPLAY 2 Stream audio from iOS devices
- Model: HW-S61A
That's $42 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Bluetooth
- HDMI ARC
- Model: TAB5305/37
It's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $12 shipping charge ($8 for Plus members).
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Dolby audio
- Bluetooth or HDMI connection
- adaptive sound lite
- built-in center speaker
- Model: HW-A55C/ZA
That's list price but currently the only offering we could find without significant third-party markups. Shop Now at Walmart
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Purchase on an installment plan, activate, and trade in your old device for up to $750 in gift cards. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB for AT&T for $27.75/month before trade-in.
Shop discounts on TVs in a range of sizes, laptops with a variety of features, earbuds, various home security systems, TV mounts, streaming media players, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's $182 less than similar models at Amazon and Best Buy. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+, and HLG
- Full array LED backlight
- Vizio SmartCast
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: V705x-J03
This is $104 under the shipped price Sam's Club offers its members (or $154 under its non-member price) and the lowest we've seen it. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X
- 30Hz to 30kHz frequency response
- 2 speakers, soundbar, subwoofer
- Ethernet, Bluetooth & WiFi
- Chromecast streaming
- Model: SB46514-F6
These systems start at $464 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- wireless subwoofer w/ 10” driver
- 5-channel sound bar
