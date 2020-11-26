New
Walmart · 9 mins ago
Vizio 32" 4.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
$129
free shipping

That's $71 less than buying direct from the brand. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • In Black.
Features
  • Bluetooth
  • HDMI Connection
  • 5” Wireless Subwoofer
  • Voice Assistant Input
  • 50Hz – 20kHz frequency range
  • Model: SB3241n-H6
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Speakers Walmart Vizio
Black Friday
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart   -- $129 Buy Now