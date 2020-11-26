That's $71 less than buying direct from the brand. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black.
- Bluetooth
- HDMI Connection
- 5” Wireless Subwoofer
- Voice Assistant Input
- 50Hz – 20kHz frequency range
- Model: SB3241n-H6
For members only, that's the best we've seen and a low by at least $79. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
That's $91 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- virtual-overhead sound technology
- built-in Chromecast
- Wi-Fi streaming
- Bluetooth
- Model: VIZIO SB3651-F6B
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
It's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a new system. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- wirelessly connect 2 rear speakers to compatible Samsung soundbars
- surround sound
- wall mountable
- 2 channels
- frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
- Model: SWA-8500S/ZA
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive and much, much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $760 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Black or Red.
- Sold by Little Red Lion Inc. via Walmart.
- LCD display
- bottle holder
- adjustable seat
- speed regulator
- anti-skid pedal
That's a low by $36 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 117 sq. in. cooking surface
- stainless grate
- smoke, sear, roast, and bake capabilities
- top mounted cooking thermometer
- includes a cooking stone, electric starter, and cover
- Model: SCS-K15B
That's at least $70 less than the best price we could find elsewhere and a strong price for a 70" 4K TV in general. Buy Now at Costco
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, HDR 10+
- 120Hz refresh rate
- full array LED
- SmartCast
- Vizio IQ
- 1 USB port, 3 HDMI ports
- Model: V705-H13
That's $500 off list and a surprisingly big discount on a new TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
- RTings gave it a glowing review, calling it "an impressive TV for most uses".
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, HLG
- SmartCast (works with Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa)
- 120Hz refresh rate
- USB port
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: OLED65-H1
That's the best price we could find by $20.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, HLG
- SmartCast
- 4 HDMI ports, USB
- Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility
- Model: P65Q9-H1
Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 60Hz
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- full-array LED backlighting
- stream from your favorite apps like Netflix and Hulu
- Model: D40f-G9
