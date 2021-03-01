New
Dell Technologies · 23 mins ago
$40 $45
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chromebook
- built-in digital mic
- USB 2.0 interface
- Model: VTWC20
Details
Amazon · 6 days ago
Aoge 1080p Webcam with Microphone
$10 $25
free shipping
Apply coupon code "60YCJZOH" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by YiLiAo Tech Store via Amazon.
Features
- 110° viewing angle
- built-in noise reduction microphone
- HD 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution at 30fps
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
A-Zone 2K Webcam with Ring Light
$25 $70
free shipping
Save 50% when you apply coupon code "28CS7VCG". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by A-ZONE Wireless CCTV Store via Amazon.
Features
- 5MP
- 85° wide-angle lens
- 2K at 30fps
- 3 brightness levels on ring light
- facial enhancement technology
- built-in noise reducing microphone
- light correction and autofocus
- plug and play
Dell Technologies · 5 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Gold Whiskey Lake 15.6" Laptop w/ 128GB NVMe SSD
$279 $330
free shipping
It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Technologies · 3 days ago
Dell Vostro 15 3500 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$649 $1,113
free shipping
That's $19 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
Dell Technologies · 4 days ago
Dell Vostro 14 5402 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$729 $1,256
free shipping
It's $627 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c511tp
Dell Technologies · 1 wk ago
Xerox B210/DNI Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer
$125 $150
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $21. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
Features
- 1200x1200 dpi resolution
- 31 ppm print speed
- Model: B210/DNI
