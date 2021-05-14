VertX Adult Essential Bag 2.0 Tactical Bag for $40

New
Tactical Closeout · 29 mins ago
$40 $50
free shipping
Coupon code "VERTX20" makes it the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Tactical Closeout
Tips
- Available in Heather Red/Black.
Features
- weapon-compatible concealed carry platform
- rapid access pull tab
- accepts ballistic panels
- tablet pouch
- stretch side pocket
- adjustable padded shoulder strap
- Model: F1 VTX5031
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Macy's · 6 hrs ago
1-Day Luggage Sale at Macy's
60% to 70% off, incl. Samsonite
free shipping w/ $25
Save on items for all your traveling needs including briefcases starting at $24, duffels at $30, packing organizers from $30, and spinner luggage starting at $70. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Shipping is free for orders over $25, otherwise it adds $10.95 (in-store pickup may also be available).
- Pictured is the Samsonite Silhouette 16 Softside Underseat Carry-On for $131.99 (low by $8).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pack All Water-Resistant Travel Shoe Bag
$8.39 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "PA12DNSB40" for a savings of $6 in Black only. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Pack All via Amazon
5.11 Tactical · 1 wk ago
5.11 Tactical Dart 25L Pack
$39 $100
free shipping
It's $61 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
Tips
- Available in Lunar Heather.
Features
- hydration compatible rear compartment
- main compartment1measures 8.5" H x 11" W x 6" D
Amazon · 4 days ago
Sucipi Water Resistant Hiking Backpack
$23 $46
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "WHLA7PM3" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Hydration bag hooks and outlet (supply your own hydration bag)
- Holds up to a 17.3" backpack
- Sternum strap
- Waist strap
- Multiple pockets
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Tactical Closeout
|71%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register