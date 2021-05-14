VertX Adult Essential Bag 2.0 Tactical Bag for $40
Tactical Closeout
VertX Adult Essential Bag 2.0 Tactical Bag
$40 $50
free shipping

Coupon code "VERTX20" makes it the best price we could find by $28.

  • Available in Heather Red/Black.
  • weapon-compatible concealed carry platform
  • rapid access pull tab
  • accepts ballistic panels
  • tablet pouch
  • stretch side pocket
  • adjustable padded shoulder strap
  • Model: F1 VTX5031
  • Code "VERTX20"
