Vantrue · 1 hr ago
$100 $150
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DENEVTA" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at Vantrue
Features
- 720p 5" screen
- 980-ft. range
- night vision
- 2-way audio
- remote pan, tilt, and zoom
- temperature monitor
- 2,000mAh rechargeable battery
- up to 6 hours video time per charge
- Model: OnDashA1
Details
Comments
