It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- SJTW wire
- 16-gauge wire
- Model: UT880632
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on six options, starting from $22. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Amazon Prime members get free shipping
- Link2Home 25ft Extension Cord Reel for $21.99 (pictured, low by $8)
Apply coupon code "50EA96ZN" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wansheng-US via Amazon.
- 6 outlets
- 2 USB-A ports
- 1 USB-C port
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships in about 6 days.
- 3 outlets
- Model: 2241
That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find, or get the 8-foot model for a buck more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Socket Solutions via Amazon.
- use it for a more uncluttered, wireless look or to allow furniture to be pushed closer to walls
- thin outlet cover with attached power strip
- Model: 3-M-OVSZ-W
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop a wide selection of over 26,000 items including carpet from $1.78 per square foot, seasonal items from $2, light bulbs from $3, kitchen items and cleaning supplies from $4, and much, much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Many top brands are discounted, including Samsung, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. Plus, bag free delivery. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Maytag 50dB Stainless Steel Tub Built-In Dishwasher for $679 ($120 off)
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|15%
|--
|$17
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register