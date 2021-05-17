Uniden 4-Camera 1080p Indoor/Outdoor Security System w/ 5-Port PoE Switch for $89
New
eBay · 36 mins ago
Uniden 4-Camera 1080p Indoor/Outdoor Security System w/ 5-Port PoE Switch
$89 $299
free shipping

Save $210 off the list price and get the best price we found by $40. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by iElectrica via eBay.
Features
  • four 1080p security cloud cameras
  • two 3MP 180 FOV WiFi Cameras
  • waterproof
  • Model: UC4202
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Security Cameras eBay Uniden
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 70% $89 (exp 1 wk ago) $89 Buy Now