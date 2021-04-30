Uniden 1080p Outdoor 4-Camera Security System w/ 9-Port PoE Switch for $89
eBay
Uniden 1080p Outdoor 4-Camera Security System w/ 9-Port PoE Switch
$89
  • Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
  • cloud recording
  • 24/7 live viewing and 4-hour recording
  • microSD slot
  • IP67 weatherproof
  • Model: UC8400
