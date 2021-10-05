New
Amazon · 2 days ago
Qweert Rechargeable LED Mini Flashlight
$3.39 $7
free shipping
Save 50% with coupon code "9EIQUKQP". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold and shipped by 54dgegt via Amazon.
Features
- 3 modes
- measures 3.14" x 0.78" x 0.78"
- includes USB charging cable
- Model: Q-55
Amazon · 5 days ago
FomaTrade LED Fingerless Gloves
$7.99 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "U93VQMR9" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Also available in 2-Pair for $12.99 after the same coupon.
- Sold by Fomatrade-Refm via Amazon.
Features
- easy on/off
- 2 LED lights per glove
Amazon · 6 days ago
Coleman Battery Guard LED Flashlight
$17 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $23 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 425m distance
- up to 625 lumens
Amazon · 2 mos ago
RovyVon Aurora A1x Rechargeable LED Keychain Flashlight
$20 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Military Green pictured).
- Sold by HZX via Amazon.
Features
- 4 modes
- 650-lumens
- measures 2.38" x 0.61"
eBay · 17 hrs ago
Escape Fitness Deck 2.0 16-in-1 Multi-Purpose Workout Bench
$82 $440
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
eBay · 5 days ago
Unlocked Nokia 106 Dual-Band GSM Phone
$25
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
Features
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
eBay · 14 hrs ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 256GB Android Phone
$395 $950
free shipping
It's a $20 drop from our May mention of an open-box unit and you'd pay $155 more for a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
eBay · 1 day ago
Power Systems Multi-Function Non-Slip Weight Bench
$110 $370
free shipping
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
