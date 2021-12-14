It's $70 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- compatible with Alexa
- 720p resolution
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: 32LF221U21
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on over 70 TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the LG C1 OLED55C1PUB 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,296.99 (low by $3).
Shop for savings on several Samsung sets 55" and up. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- They're backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty.
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung Q60T Series 58" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $699.99 (over $800 for it new elsewhere)
Save on a selection of computers, TVs, small appliances, and much more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the shipping fees; otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Among the many Green Monday deals, save up to $500 on select laptops, up to $875 on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, up to $150 off on top headphone brands, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
That's $500 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Multiple modes allow you to use pedal-assist or your throttle to propel you forward
- 19.8 mph max speed
- 32-mile range on a single charge (charge your ride in just 6 hours)
- monitor display for battery output and speed
- Model: SWFT-VOLT-BLK
