Toshiba Smart Window Air Conditioner w/ WiFi and Remote for $297

It's the best price for a refurb by $103 when you apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS." Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- dehumidifier
- digital display
- adjustable thermostat
- timer
- sleep mode
- reusable / washable filter
- remote control
- Model: RACWK1822ESCWU_EAB-RB
It's $37 under our February mention and a savings of $89 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- washable air filter
- LED control panel
- cools up to 200-sq. ft.
- WiFi enabled & voice control
- includes 5-ft. hose & adjustable window brackets
- Model: MAP10S1CWT
It's only going to get hotter and the summer hasn't even begun. You can beat the heat with a variety of air conditioners, evaporative coolers, and fans at Northern Tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Ironton 22" Oscillating Pedestal Fan for
$104.99$109.99 after code "274196" ( $35$30 off).
Save on thermostats, ceiling fans, air conditioners, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat for $99.99 (low by $49).
That's the best price we found today by $69 and $29 less than our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Walmart
- remote control
- cools 400-sq. ft.
- mobile app control for Android and iOS
- 4-in-1 unit with cool, heat, dehumidifier, and fan
- Model: USPC01W
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Shop a wide selection of over 50 dumbbells, kettlebells, and more from $8. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's $70 less than Best Buy charges directly for this 2020 model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- Amazon Fire TV smart apps
- voice remote with Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 43LF421U21
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR & HDR10
- live TV, streaming channels, and apps w/ Fire TV
- Voice Remote w/ Alexa
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: 50C350KU
Take advantage an early Prime Day deal and to get $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find today by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Shipped and sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports, USB
- Model: 50LF621U21
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- This price is for Prime members only.
- 720p resolution
- Fire TV apps
- Alexa voice control
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: 32LF221U21
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$297
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register