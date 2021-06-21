Toshiba Smart Window Air Conditioner w/ WiFi and Remote for $297
eBay · 10 mins ago
Certified Refurb Toshiba Smart Window Air Conditioner w/ WiFi and Remote
$297
free shipping

It's the best price for a refurb by $103 when you apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS." Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • dehumidifier
  • digital display
  • adjustable thermostat
  • timer
  • sleep mode
  • reusable / washable filter
  • remote control
  • Model: RACWK1822ESCWU_EAB-RB
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 10 min ago
Refurbished
