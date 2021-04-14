New
Advance Auto Parts · 55 mins ago
$4.95 $10
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Advance Auto Parts
Tips
- It's available for store pickup only. Stock varies by location.
Features
- hardened steel jaws
- black oxide finish
- PVC grip
- Model: 11408
Details
Comments
-
Published 55 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
