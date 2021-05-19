Tiki Citronella Scented Torch Fuel 1-Gallon Bottle for $12

Ordering direct from Tiki saves you about $2 compared to what major retailers charge for this quantity (you'd pay $4 more to have a smaller bottle shipped from Lowe's). Buy Now
- can be used with all Tiki brand torches & table torches
- Model: 1216151
Save when you pick up camping essentials including coolers, BBQ grills, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the AO Coolers Hybrid 64-Quart Soft/Hard Cooler for $149.99 ($130 off).
Save $23 when you apply coupon code "AL9TRXFG". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 16- x 7-ft. at this price.
- The 9- x 7-ft. drops to $25.19 with the same code.
- The 36'' x 83'' and 39'' x 83'' options drop to $10.19 with the same code.
- Sold by Delt Market via Amazon.
- made of fiberglass
- magnets and gravity sticks for easy open and close
- hook and loop installation
Shop home items and camping supplies from a buck, hunting gear from $4, apparel from $5, and more. Shop Now at Cabela's
- Pictured is the Camp Chef Explorer 2-Burner Camp Stove for $99.99 (low by $20).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Apply coupon code "FDQJFMBK" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zacro Direct via Amazon.
- includes 10-foot of paracord and 10 buckles
Two days ago, SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, returning three American NASA astronauts and one Japanese JAXA astronaut back to Earth after a successful mission on the International Space Station. If - like us - you're a bit star-struck (see what we did there?) by these intrepid explorers, why not write to them to express that admiration and maybe get a little something in return? Requests for astronaut autographs can be submitted in one of the two following ways:
Mail a letter to:
NASA Johnson Space Center
CB/Astronaut Office
Houston, TX 77058
Send a fax to:
(281) 244 - 8863 Shop Now
- No fax machine available? You can send the Astronaut Office a fax via email at 2812448863@rcfax.com.
- Need more astronaut talk in your life? The four most recently-returning astronauts will be holding a press conference on May 6, 2021, at 3:45 pm ET to discuss their mission in greater detail!
- requested via written letter or fax
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
