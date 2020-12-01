New
The North Face · 1 hr ago
The North Face Borealis Backpack
$45 $89
free shipping

Save $18 over the next best price we found in any color. Buy Now at The North Face

Tips
  • In British Khaki/Night Green or Camo Print/Burnt Olive Green.
Features
  • reflective bike-light loop, water bottle tabs, and shoulder strap webbing
  • mesh water bottle pockets
  • 15" laptop compartment
  • removable waist belt
  • padded tablet sleeve
  • 28L capacity
  • Model: NF0A3KV3-C1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Backpacks The North Face The North Face
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
The North Face 50% -- $45 Buy Now