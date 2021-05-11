Terro T300 Liquid Ant Bait Ant Killer for $3 for Ace Rewards members
Ace Hardware · 12 mins ago
Terro T300 Liquid Ant Bait Ant Killer
$3 for Ace Rewards members $7
pickup

That's $2 under what Amazon charges and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • This deal is for Ace Rewards members. (It's free to join.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary by zip code.
  • pre-filled bait stations
  • made with 5.4% sodium tetraborate decahydrate (Borax)
  • Model: 102814
  • Published 12 min ago
