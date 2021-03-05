New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Technical Pro Integrated Amplifier w/ Recording to USB/SD Card
$59 $70
free shipping

Coupon code "PREP4SPRING" drops it to $66 under what you'd pay at Technical Pro direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • 1,200W peak power
  • RCA, USB, SD, and AUX inputs
  • Model: IA1200
  • Code "PREP4SPRING"
  • Expires 3/8/2021
    Published 41 min ago
