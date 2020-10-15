It's $16 under list price and the lowest price we've seen for a 1TB SSD. Buy Now at Newegg
- up to 540MBps read speeds
- up to 490MBps write speeds
- Model: T253X6001T0C101
There are 7 to choose from, with prices starting at $65. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a savings of at least $20, starting with the smallest size available, 120GB. Shop Now at Amazon
- 120GB for $19.99 ($5 off)
- 240GB for $27.99 ($7 off)
- 480GB for $52.29 ($3 off)
- 960GB for $92 ($8 off)
- 1.92TB for $179.99 ($20 off)
It's $7 under list and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 500MB/s
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- Model: SA400S37/240G
Western Digital charges $3 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's on backorder, with an expected shipping date of September 30.
Save on everything needed to build and/or accessorize your PC. Many items include freebies, such as Newegg promotional gift cards, with purchase. Shop Now at Newegg
This sale includes computers, electronics, gaming, office essentials, and more, plus select items get further discounts via the coupon codes listed on individual product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items receive free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Apply coupon code "2FTSTECH68" for the best price we could find by $4 and take part in first-person multiplayer space dogfights. Buy Now at Newegg
