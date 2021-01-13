New
Best Buy · 42 mins ago
Targus City 15.6" Laptop Backpack
$10 $33
free shipping

That's a savings of $23 off the list price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • holds laptops up to 15.6"
  • water bottle pockets
  • reflective accents
  • Model: TSB89004US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptop Bags Best Buy Targus
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 69% $10 (exp 4 mos ago) $10 Buy Now