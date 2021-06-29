TaoTronics Wired PC Soundbar for $17

taotronics.com · 1 hr ago
$17 $40
free shipping
That's a great price for a new, unopened model direct from the maufacturer. You'll pay at least $8 more for an open-box model on eBay. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- also works with 3.5mm jack devices
- LED accent lights
- mic and headphone enabled
- measures 16" x 2.5" x 2.8"
- Model: TT-SK018
Details
Comments
Related Offers
taotronics.com · 1 hr ago
TaoTronics Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter and Receiver
$17 $33
free shipping
Apply coupon code "zbh77" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- low latency
- built-in battery for up to 10 hours of use
- high definition codec
- Model: TT-BA07
taotronics.com · 1 hr ago
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 95 True Wireless Earbuds
$21 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "zbh031" for a savings of $29. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- Available in White (pictured) or Black.
Features
- aptX Codec
- Up to 28 hours of playback on a single charge
- Boosted bass
- Model: TT-BH095
taotronics.com · 4 days ago
TaoTronics Oscillating Pedestal Fan
$40 $75
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ztf014" for a savings of $35, which drops it $33 under our May mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- normal (12 speeds), nature (3 speeds), and sleep (3 speeds) modes
- 85° oscillation
- dual blades
- remote control
- adjustable height
- 35° tilt angle
- 18-hour timer
- Model: TT-TF010
- UPC: 719710458789
taotronics.com · 1 hr ago
TaoTronics Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
$329 $500
free shipping
Apply coupon code "zic601" for a savings of $171. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- 3.3-lb. capacity ice bin
- produces up to 26-lbs. of ice per day
- auto water refill
- measures 16.7" x 9.5" x 16.7"
- cleaning cycle
- Model: TT-IC001
taotronics.com · 1 day ago
TaoTronics 3-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier
$40 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "zap16" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- Available in White or Black.
Features
- 3 stage filtration system
- 4 fan speeds
- Model: TT-AP001
- UPC: 661094420206
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|taotronics.com
|57%
|--
|$17
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register