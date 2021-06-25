TaoTronics Oscillating Pedestal Fan for $40

taotronics.com · 1 hr ago
$40 $75
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ztf014" for a savings of $35, which drops it $33 under our May mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- Available in Black.
Features
- normal (12 speeds), nature (3 speeds), and sleep (3 speeds) modes
- 85° oscillation
- dual blades
- remote control
- adjustable height
- 35° tilt angle
- 18-hour timer
- Model: TT-TF010
- UPC: 719710458789
Details
Comments
