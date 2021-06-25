TaoTronics Oscillating Pedestal Fan for $40
taotronics.com · 1 hr ago
TaoTronics Oscillating Pedestal Fan
$40 $75
free shipping

Apply coupon code "ztf014" for a savings of $35, which drops it $33 under our May mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com

Tips
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • normal (12 speeds), nature (3 speeds), and sleep (3 speeds) modes
  • 85° oscillation
  • dual blades
  • remote control
  • adjustable height
  • 35° tilt angle
  • 18-hour timer
  • Model: TT-TF010
  • UPC: 719710458789
  • Code "ztf014"
  • Expires 7/2/2021
