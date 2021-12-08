Coupon code "DCL16" drops the price to $3 less than our mention from last January, $20 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 10,000 lux intensity light
- UV-free LED
- 6,500K color temperature
- adjustable brightness
- 90° rotatable stand
- 30-minute timer
- Model: TT-CL016
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 14-day battery life
- 2 minute timer w/ QuadPacer
- Model: HX3411/04
It's the lowest price we could find by $17.
Update: Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop this to $15.94. Buy Now at Amazon
This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- 10-year shelf life
- Model: E92DP-24
That's a savings of $16 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 minute timer with 30 second notifications
- travel case
- Model: HY1200/06
- UPC: 075020092489
Get a jump on fall colds, head the misery off at the pass, and save some cash with a rebate up to $15, including tax. Click here for the rebate information. (Eligible items are on the rebate page.) Shop Now at Amazon
- Note: Offer is limited to ONE reimbursement claim for the purchase of any ONE TYLENOL Cold or TYLENOL Sinus product per household street address.
- take care of colds before they start
Apply coupon code "DBD31" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 2-hour auto-off timer
- measures 27" x 35"
- machine washable
- weighted edges
- detachable belt
- snap fasteners
- 6 heat settings
- Model: SA-BD031
Apply coupon code "DNS97" to get $2 under our July mention and save $22 off list. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- active noise cancellation
- up to 9 hours playback per full charge
- charging case
- IPX8 waterproof rating
- Model: TT-BH097
Apply coupon code "TTHE1" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 65° oscillation
- Eco mode
- 2 heating modes
- over-heat and tip-over protection
- 12-hour timer; 24-hour auto off
- remote control
- Model: TT-HE001
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|taotronics.com
|55%
|--
|$18
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$22 (exp 4 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register