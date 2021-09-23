taotronics.com · 20 mins ago
$22 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DSD13" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- Available in White.
Features
- adjustable tilt and swivel
- 7 brightness levels
- 5 color modes
- Model: TT-DL13
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Partphoner 12-Watt LED Modern Wall Sconce 2-Pack
$65 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FN4UIVLU" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by BKLT-US via Amazon.
- The "with sensor" option drops to $67.49 via the same coupon.
Features
- 500-lumens
- IP65 waterproof
- measures 4.7" L x 2.4" W x 13.8" H
moobibear.com · 3 wks ago
Spiral LED Stainless Steel Table Lamp
$38 $70
$2 shipping
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30". It's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 3000K to 5000K color temperature
Amazon · 6 days ago
Coomoors 120W LED Garage Light
$15 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "9CXLPWRJ" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by US Smart Choice via Amazon.
Features
- 5 panels (4 adjustable)
- 6,500K Daylight color
- 12,000 lumens
- E26/E27 base
BallardDesigns.com · 1 mo ago
Ballard Designs Lighting Clearance
up to 74% off
Save on sconces, floor lamps, chandeliers, and more. Shop Now at BallardDesigns.com
Tips
- For orders $200 or less, shipping is 15% of the total order value. Orders over $200 will be charged 10% of the total order value, with a cap at $300. Some oversized items may incur additional fees.
- Pictured is the Beau Orb Chandelier for $383.99 ($165 off).
taotronics.com · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics 16" Wall Mount Fan
$30 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNS12" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- 5 fan blades
- 3-speeds
- 90° side-to-side oscillation and 60° vertical tilt
- Model: TT-TF012
taotronics.com · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics Handheld Barcode Scanner
$17 $36
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNS003" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- plug and play
- 45° adjustable stand
- compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and Linux
- Model: TT-BS003
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|taotronics.com
|45%
|$20 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$22
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register