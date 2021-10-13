taotronics.com · 1 hr ago
$95 $150
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNSCA" for a savings of $55. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- 1,100-watt dual motor rotates up to 230rpm
- includes 4 mop pads and measuring cup
- 230°F steam with 3 output settings
- swivel head with LED headlights
- 410ml reservoir
- Model: TT-CA001
Details
Comments
New
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Dyson at eBay
Up to 43% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Air King Whole House Window Mounted Fan
$172 $240
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Storm Guard System, which allows you to shut the window behind the fan during bad weather
- 2,001 to 4,500 CFM airflow
- Model: 9166
eBay · 1 day ago
Open-Box Warm Living 1,500W 17" Freestanding Infrared Stove Heater
$50 $130
free shipping
That's $19 less than Lowe's charges for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by DooDahDeals via eBay.
- Includes the full manufacturer warranty.
Features
- 1,500W & 1,000W settings
- digital thermostat
- overheat protection
- remote control
- Model: WL3DSTOVE19
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Basics Window-Mounted Air Conditioner
$124 $172
free shipping
It's $48 under list price and the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- cools and dehumidifies rooms up to 150 square feet with standard 9 foot ceiling
- remote control
- 7 temperature settings
taotronics.com · 23 hrs ago
TaoTronics Bluetooth PC Soundbar
$18 $50
free shipping
Apply code "DNSSK" to get the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- 6 drivers
- dual connectivity
- transmission range up to 50-feet
- Model: TT-SK028
UntilGone · 5 days ago
TaoTronics Holiday Laser Light Projector with Remote Control
$17 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS2341021" for the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 4,900-sq. ft. range
- interval timers & auto shut off after 6 hours
- IP65 waterproof rating
