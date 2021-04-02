taotronics.com · 1 hr ago
TaoTronics AC3000 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router 2-Pack
$152 $230
free shipping

Apply code "MESH34" to save $78 and drop the price to $26 below our mention from October. Buy Now at taotronics.com

  • The 3-Pack drops to $231 ($119 off) after the same code.
  • 500Mbps max
  • tri-band 2.4GHz
  • parental controls
  • speeds up to 3Gbps
  • covers up to 5,000-square feet
  • each router supports up to 200 smart devices
  • each router has 1 USB 3.0 port and 4 Ethernet ports
  • Model: TT-ND001
  • Code "MESH34"
  • Expires 4/10/2021
