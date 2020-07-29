taotronics.com · 57 mins ago
$16 $32
free shipping
Apply coupon code "MORE57" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Features
- 4 color temperatures and 4 brightness levels
- wirelessly charges QI-enabled devices
- adjustable head
- Model: TT-DL057
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
TaoTronics LED Dimmable Table Lamp
$28 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ARKZ62D3" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Grey.
- Sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable brightness
- USB charging port
- RGB color light
- Model: TT-DL015
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Summer Sale
up to 20% off
pickup
Save on lamps from $25, cabinets from $28, and furniture from $40. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
UntilGone · 1 mo ago
Honeycomb LED Touch Wall Lights 5-Pack
$30 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Amazon · 1 day ago
Designers Fountain Address Light
$20 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes numbers 0 to 9 (three of each)
- two 14V lamps
- Model: 31310BK
Walmart · 1 mo ago
BH&G 18.7-Ft. String Globe Lights
$13 $26
free shipping w/ $35
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Need multiple sets? You can connect up to three sets which will push you over the free shipping threshold.
Features
- UL listed
- clear glass globes w/ brown wire
- Model: BH10-093-599-41
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
TaoTronics 34" 2.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Subwoofer
$55 $110
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get 50% off and save $55. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- Note this will ship in 6 to 10 days.
Features
- 5" 40W subwoofer
- remote control
- Bluetooth, optical, coaxial, and aux connections
- Model: TT-SK020
expired
taotronics.com · 3 mos ago
$16 $30
free shipping
That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at taotronics.com
Tips
- Use code "TT057LAMP" to get this deal.
Features
- 4 color temperatures and 4 brightness levels
- wirelessly charges QI-enabled devices
- adjustable head
- Model: TT-DL057
