TaoTronics 5W Desk Lamp w/ Wireless Charging
$16 $32
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MORE57" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at taotronics.com

Features
  • 4 color temperatures and 4 brightness levels
  • wirelessly charges QI-enabled devices
  • adjustable head
  • Model: TT-DL057
Details
Comments
  • Code "MORE57"
  • Expires 7/29/2020
