TaoTronics 36" Oscillating Tower Fan for $50

Apply coupon code "ztf22" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3 speeds and 3 cooling modes
- 65° wide angle oscillation
- remote control
- LED display
- Model: TT-TF002
- UPC: 757817225507
Apply coupon code "zac501" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- cools up to 350-sq. ft.
- LED digital display panel
- reusable and washable air filter
- Model: TT-AC003
Apply coupon code "zic601" for a savings of $171. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.3-lb. capacity ice bin
- produces up to 26-lbs. of ice per day
- auto water refill
- measures 16.7" x 9.5" x 16.7"
- cleaning cycle
- Model: TT-IC001
Apply coupon code "zap16" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in White or Black.
- 3 stage filtration system
- 4 fan speeds
- Model: TT-AP001
- UPC: 661094420206
Apply coupon code "TTHJIKG" for a savings of $110. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3 temperature settings
- 3 removable glass shelves
- defrosting tray
- measures 18.5" x 17.5" x 34"
- Model: TT-EF002
Save on appliances, power equipment, grills, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5 or more shipping charge. Oversize items may incur larger shipping fees.
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3.25" Blade
- Wood
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
Save on a range of power tools and a shop fan. Shop Now at Amazon
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool Only) pictured for $99 ($40 off).
Save on dishwashers, cooktops, refrigerators and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the LG 22.5-Cu. Ft. Wi-Fi Enabled Insta-View Door-in-Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator w/ Craft Ice for $3,399.99 (low by $98).
That's a great price for a new, unopened model direct from the maufacturer. You'll pay at least $8 more for an open-box model on eBay. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- also works with 3.5mm jack devices
- LED accent lights
- mic and headphone enabled
- measures 16" x 2.5" x 2.8"
- Model: TT-SK018
Apply coupon code "zbh77" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- low latency
- built-in battery for up to 10 hours of use
- high definition codec
- Model: TT-BA07
Apply coupon code "zbh031" for a savings of $29. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in White (pictured) or Black.
- aptX Codec
- Up to 28 hours of playback on a single charge
- Boosted bass
- Model: TT-BH095
Apply coupon code "TTJKOLP" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Easy Cooking Ideas from 50 Recipes
- 11 Preset Menus
- Cool Touch Basket Handle
- Dishwasher Safe Basket
- Automatic Shutoff
- Model: TT-AF001
More Offers
- Customizable Airflow: Personalize the cooling effects with the 3 fan speeds (Low, Medium, High) and 3 cooling modes (Normal, Natural, Sleep)
- Wide & Smooth Oscillation: Distributes ample air circulation to bring faster relief from the heat courtesy of the 65 wide angle oscillation and 20ft/s velocity
- Easy To Use: Track the ambient temperature, speed, mode, timer and oscillation from the large clear LED display; control all settings from the remote as you relax on the couch or bed
- Space-saving Design: 36 compact fan fits into any room corner without taking up too much space, a welcome addition to your bedroom, study, office, etc.
- Safe For Kids: ETL-certified tower fan with narrow fence creates a powerful stream of airflow without fast spinning blades, perfect for families with curious children and pets
- What You Get: Room fan, 24 months warranty and life time friendly customer service. This bladeless fan helps improve air circulation & energy savings in your home, bedroom and office. Note: this is a Tower Fan, NOT an Air Conditioner Fan
- Mounting Type: Free Standing
- Model: TT-TF002
- UPC: 757817225507
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|taotronics.com
|37%
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$80 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$80
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$102 (exp 3 mos ago)
|$102
|Check Price
Sign In or Register