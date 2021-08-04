TaoTronics 32" Bluetooth Soundbar for $36

Apply coupon code "DNS23" for 55% off and a low by $14. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- wall mountable (hardware included)
- gaming, music, and movie modes
- optical/AUX/RCA connection
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: TT-SK023
That's practically an unheard of $701 off list for a soundbar of this quality that released just months ago, and at least $499 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by firstclasstvs via eBay.
- Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Digital Plus, and Dolby TrueHD
- Bluetooth connectivity
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 HDMI output
- 900W RMS power
- SpaceFit Sound+
- 4K, HDR10, and HDR10+ video pass-through
- Model: HW-Q900A/ZA
Apply coupon code "SOUNDBAR120W" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gokuid Global USA via Amazon.
- the two side channel speakers can clip together as a soundbar or be detached as standalone speakers
- Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, optical, coax, and auxiliary connections
Coupon code "8AGMA63FDDWA" bags the $150 Amazon credit, making this the best deal we could find by $598. Buy Now at Amazon
- It received an 8.3/10 from review site RTings.
- includes soundbar, 2 rear speakers, and wireless active subwoofer
- Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
- Airplay 2
- control via Amazon Alexa
- 4K, HDR10, and HDR10+ video pass-through
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 optical input
- Model: HW-Q950A/ZA
Use coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get it for $119 less than you'd pay for this item in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- control via the Bose music app
- built-in voice assistant via Alexa or Google Assistant
- pair with other compatible Bose products
- connect via optical audio or HDMI cable
- Model: 843299-1100
Apply coupon code "TK18" to get a buck under our mention from June and save $24. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- also works with 3.5mm jack devices
- LED accent lights
- mic and headphone enabled
- measures 16" x 2.5" x 2.8"
- Model: TT-SK018
Apply coupon code "DT38" for a savings of $19. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Qi-enabled wireless charger
- dimmable
- USB port
- Model: TT-DL038
Apply coupon code "zbh33" to get $20 under our mention from May and save $20. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- cuts background noise up to 40dB
- Bluetooth 5.0
- QCC3020 chipset
- 34 hours talk time
- Model: TT-BH041
- UPC: 757817183982
Apply coupon code "DND01" for a savings of $45, which drops it $7 under our April mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 500Mbps max
- tri-band 2.4GHz
- parental controls
- speeds up to 3Gbps
- covers up to 5,000-square feet
- each router supports up to 200 smart devices
- each router has 1 USB 3.0 port and 4 Ethernet ports
- Model: TT-ND001
Apply coupon code "DFP1" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 2-speeds
- motor base
- Model: TT-FP001
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|taotronics.com
|55%
|--
|$36
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$55 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register