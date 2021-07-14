TaoTronics 3-in-1 Evaporative Air Cooler for $120
taotronics.com · 41 mins ago
TaoTronics 3-in-1 Evaporative Air Cooler
$120 $200
free shipping

Save a total of $100 off the list price when you apply coupon code "ztf70". Buy Now at taotronics.com

Features
  • 43" tall
  • 3 speeds
  • 1.85-gallon water tank
  • LED display
  • 60° oscillating angle
  • Model: TT-TF007
  • Code "ztf70"
  • Expires 7/21/2021
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
