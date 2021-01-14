taotronics.com · 1 hr ago
$75 $89
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNCL74" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in Black.
- dimmable
- 3 color modes
- tripod extendable from 16" to 62"
- includes Bluetooth remote shutter, 2 phone holders, & bag
- Model: TT-CL025
Adorama · 2 wks ago
CLAR Slim Series Bi-Color LED On-Camera Light
$69 $119
free shipping
It's $50 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- wireless 2.4GHz control
- 10-100% brightness dimmer
- 3,200-5,600K adjustable color temperature
- includes anti-twist tilting shoe mount, stand adapter, handle, AC adapter, & carrying case
- Model: SL-SMD-288
taotronics.com · 31 mins ago
TaoTronics Massage Gun Percussion Massager
$60 $140
free shipping
Use coupon code "DNMG59" for a savings of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- It's available in Blue.
- 10 levels
- 24V brushless motor
- 6 massage heads
- automatic shut off
- carry case
- Model: TT-PCA003
taotronics.com · 3 wks ago
TaoTronics 5W Desk Lamp w/ Wireless Charging
$22 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PLUS57" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 4 color temperatures and 4 brightness levels
- wirelessly charges QI-enabled devices
- adjustable head
- Model: TT-DL057
taotronics.com · 3 days ago
TaoTronics 4L Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier w/ Automatic Humidity Monitoring
$40 $66
free shipping
Save $26 when you apply coupon code "DNAH40". Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in Black at this price.
- 28dB quiet operation
- up to 35-hours continuous run time
- built-in humidistat
- LED display
- 360° adjustable nozzle
- Model: TT-AH043
UntilGone · 2 wks ago
TaoTronics Holiday & Party Laser Light Projector
$17 $20
free shipping
Use coupon code "1951220-AFS" to get the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Black or Silver. The black model projects laser dots (red, green, and blue colors in 7 unique combinations). The silver model projects laser patterns (stars, snow, bells, Christmas trees, snowmen, and Santa Claus).
- projects up to 33 feet away
- automatic timer and shut off
Amazon · 1 day ago
TaoTronics Gooseneck LED Floor Lamp
$39 $56
free shipping
Save $8 over the next best price we found by clipping the $5 off on-page coupon and applying code "HUP98QN6". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by TaoTronics-Lamp via Amazon.
- 5 color temperatures
- 5 brightness levels
- up to 1,815 lux
- touch control
- flexible gooseneck
- Model: TT-DL060
Amazon · 1 day ago
TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp
$22 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
- 10,000 lux intensity light
- UV-free LED
- 6,500K color temperature
- adjustable brightness
- 90° rotatable stand
- 30-minute timer
- Model: TT-CL016
Amazon · 6 days ago
TaoTronics Wireless Bluetooth Mono Headset
$39 $49
free shipping
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- cuts background noise up to 40dB
- Bluetooth 5.0
- QCC3020 chipset
- 34 hours talk time
- Model: TT-BH041
- UPC: 757817183982
