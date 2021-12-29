That is $21 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Ocean or Pumpkin.
- holds 4 CompactFlash cards
- quilted padding
- mesh windows
- Model: T1155-4343
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
Save $13 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME256KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545868
It's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and a savings of 40% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME64KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545844
That's $4 less than our mention from Black Friday week, and $4 less than other stores (including Samsung direct) are charging.
Update: The price has increased to $20.99. Clip the on page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 160MB/s
- write speeds up to 120MB/s
- Model: MB-MD128KA/AM
It's a savings of $16 off list, $2 under our mention from last December, and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Save on cameras and accessories, laptops, computer monitors, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping varies, but many items are eligible for free shipping.
Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI Input
- Optical TOSLINK audio input
- 3.5mm aux input
- 3.5mm subwoofer output
- measures 23.4" x 2.2" x 4"
