Tacklife Cordless Rechargeable Tire Inflator for $24

Apply coupon code "TK0712AB" for a savings of $24, which drops it $11 under our April mention. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- built-in 2,200mAh lithium battery
- LCD digital pressure gauge
- measures Psi, Bar, Kpa, and Kg/cm²
- LED flashlight with 2 modes
- 3 inflation adapters
- includes USB charging cable, DC 12V cable, backup fuse, carry bag, and 2-year warranty card
- Model: X1
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
Apply coupon code "6WI6HW5Z" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by NiceTop via Amazon.
- vent clip
- rotates 360°
Apply coupon code "BGDNMEK1" for a savings of $57. Buy Now at Banggood
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- Ships from a USA warehouse.
- low noise and vibration
- 2L fuel tank
Apply coupon code "33NEMIBZ" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Leototo via Amazon.
- bridge dent puller
- 7 puller tabs
- glue shovel
- black stick
- 10 professional 7mm yellow glue sticks
- Model: RHRJU53
Apply coupon code "TK0712AB" to get $2 under our April mention and save $7. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- Available in 3 colors (Orange pictured).
- 28dB noise reduction rating (NRR)
- adjustable padded headband
- 360° rotatable ear cups
- Model: HNRE1
Apply coupon code "TK0712AB" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- non-slip rubber grip
- storage tote bag
- Model: GGT4A
Take half off when you apply coupon code "AWMQBE7S", to make this $15 under what you'd pay direct from Tacklife. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by yuefeishangmao(guangzhou)youxiangongsi via Amazon.
- 0.9-cubic foot mini freezer
- measures 20.5" x 19" x 33.5" overall externally
- crisper drawer
- adjustable glass shelf
- can holders in door
- LED light
- Model: HPVFR310
Apply coupon code "L33LHFN6" for a savings of $104. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TOOLShome via Amazon.
- 50L grass box and mulcher
- 6 mowing heights
- 3 operation heights
- low noise
- Model: KDLM4040A
That's $19 under our April mention and $20 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by WGWDirect via Amazon.
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
- AC/DC power
- locking door
- cools to 32°F and warms to 110°F
- Model: F4
Apply coupon code "50TLBCR1A" for a savings of $48. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Household-us via Amazon.
- Takes 1-2 weeks for delivery.
- cradle strap
- foldable
- anti-wobble system
- Model: TLBCR1A
