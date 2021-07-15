Tacklife Cordless Rechargeable Tire Inflator for $24
Tacklife Cordless Rechargeable Tire Inflator
$24 $48
$5 shipping

Apply coupon code "TK0712AB" for a savings of $24, which drops it $11 under our April mention. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com

Features
  • built-in 2,200mAh lithium battery
  • LCD digital pressure gauge
  • measures Psi, Bar, Kpa, and Kg/cm²
  • LED flashlight with 2 modes
  • 3 inflation adapters
  • includes USB charging cable, DC 12V cable, backup fuse, carry bag, and 2-year warranty card
  • Model: X1
  • Code "TK0712AB"
  • Expires 7/21/2021
