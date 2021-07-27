Tacklife 90-Foot Retractable Garden Hose Reel for $100
tacklifetools.com · 1 hr ago
Tacklife 90-Foot Retractable Garden Hose Reel
$100 $157
free shipping

Use coupon code "TKGHR5A" for $70 off the list price, $32 less than we saw it in March, and a low today by $30. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com

Features
  • 82-foot hose with 8-foot leader hose
  • metal mounting bracket
  • multi-pattern nozzle
  • auto retract
  • 180° pivot
  • Model: GHR5A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "TKGHR5A"
  • Expires 8/10/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Garden Tools tacklifetools.com Tacklife
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
tacklifetools.com 41% -- $100 Buy Now