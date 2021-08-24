Tacklife 65-Foot Retractable Garden Hose Reel for $65
Tacklife 65-Foot Retractable Garden Hose Reel
$65 $130
free shipping

Apply coupon code "TKGHR4A1" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com

Features
  • wall-mountable
  • 7 pattern nozzle
  • Model: TKGHR4A1
  • Code "TKGHR4A1"
  • Expires 9/1/2021
