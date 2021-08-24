Tacklife 65-Foot Retractable Garden Hose Reel for $65

tacklifetools.com · 56 mins ago
$65 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TKGHR4A1" for a savings of $65. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- wall-mountable
- 7 pattern nozzle
- Model: TKGHR4A1
Details
Comments
tacklifetools.com · 2 days ago
Tacklife 40V Cordless Lawn Mower
$150 $300
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CNETTK03" for a savings of $150. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- 10.5-gal. grass box
- 6 mowing heights
- 4.0ah battery
- Model:
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Flantor 1/4" Garden Irrigation System
$14 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best we've seen at a buck under our September mention, and a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by US Buy via Amazon.
Features
- 3.94" x 3.94" x 1.97"
- Suitable for 20-25 square meters of irrigation area
- Every nozzle could be adjust individually
- 4mm inner diameter
- Saves up to 70% more water over traditional spray heads
- Model: 305253803058
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Nisaku Sidewalk / Crevice Weeder
$5 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- wood
- 3.25" blade
- Japanese Stainless Steel
- Model: NJP2500
VEVOR · 1 wk ago
Vevor Lawn Mower Blade Sharpener Stand
$65 $70
free shipping
Apply code "DN01" to get the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at VEVOR
Features
- corrosion and rust proof yellow coating
- 30° bevel sharpening
- grinder motor not included
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Furnizone 50-Foot Expandable Water Hose w/ Spray Nozzle
$13 $35
free shipping
Apply code "606OVRRF" to save $21.
Update: It's now $13.20. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by YaShuo-US via Amazon.
Features
- 9 function spray nozzle
- leak-resistant
- 3/4" brass connector
tacklifetools.com · 1 day ago
Tacklife Mini Circular Saw w/ Laser Guide
$50 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "CNETTK04" for a 50% savings, which drops it $6 under our May mention. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Tips
- In Orange.
Features
- 6 blades
- dust port
- laser guide
- metal blade guard
- 5.8-amp 3,500 rpm motor
- flexible 90° and 45° bevel
- Model: TCS115A
tacklifetools.com · 52 mins ago
Tacklife 196-Foot Classic Laser Measure
$24 $40
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "TKHD60TK" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- Two bubble levels (not just one)
- Accuracy to ±1/16"
- Automatic calculation of area and volume
- 30 groups of data memory
- Manual data delete
- Automatic power-down after 2 minutes 30 seconds
Walmart · 1 day ago
Tacklife Companion 28" Propane Fire Pit Table
$170 $230
free shipping
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold and shipped by Tacklife Direct via Amazon.
Features
- 50,000-BTU output
- removeable multifunctional lid
- steel bottom panel
- wicker look with anti-rust finish
- stainless steel burner and control panel
- measures 28" x 28" x 25" overall
- Model: GFP01
