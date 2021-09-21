tacklifetools.com · 1 hr ago
$290 $500
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $10, and $210 off, after applying coupon code "TKGT1800". Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- eco mode
- output indicator
- low oil and overload alarms
- 120V AC, 12V DC, and 2 USB 3.0 outlets with dust covers
- Model: TKGT1800
Details
eBay · 2 wks ago
Generac XT8000E 8,000W Electric Start Portable Generator
$899 $1,429
free shipping
It's $530 off list and the lowest shipped price we could find by $300. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Generac via eBay.
Features
- 8,000 running watts and 10,000 peak watts
- 11-hour runtime at 50% load
- covered outlets
- 7.5-gallon tank
- low-oil shutoff
- Model: G0064331
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Champion Power Equipment Ultralight 2000W Dual Fuel Inverter Generator
$444 $496
free shipping
That is a savings of $50 (plus, you'd pay over $100 more for a similar one at Home Depot). Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in 2000-Watt + Dual Fuel + Manual Start at this price.
Features
- 1,600 running watts using gasoline
- 1,440 running watts using propane
- up to 11.5-hours run time on gasoline
- up to 34-hours run time on propane
- 2 covered 120V 20A household outlets
- automotive 12V outlet
- dual port USB adapter
- parallel ready (clip-on parallel kit sold separately)
- 3-year limited warranty
- Model: 100900
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Generac GP Series 1700W 120V Gasoline Generartor / Inverter
$449 in cart $549
free shipping
That's $51 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Features
- Included: Engine Oil, Oil Filter, Air Filter, Spark Plugs, Shop Towel and Funnel
- Model: GP2200i
eBay · 2 wks ago
DuroMax 8,500-Watt 420cc Gas Generator
$999 $1,062
free shipping
That's $100 less than what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via eBay.
Features
- 7,000-watts running power; 8,500-watts peak
- electric start
- 7-gallon fuel tank
- never-flat knobby tires
- Model: XP8500E
tacklifetools.com · 4 days ago
Tacklife Measuring Tools
50% off in cart
free shipping w/ $29
Add item to cart to get half off. Prices start at $9.99. Shop Now at tacklifetools.com
Tips
- Pictured is the Tacklife Miter Saw Protractor for $9.99 in cart (low by $3).
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $29.
tacklifetools.com · 1 day ago
Tacklife 18-Piece 1/2" Drive Deep Impact Socket Set
$22 $44
$5 shipping
Apply coupon code "TKHIS1A1" to save 50%. Shipping is $5. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- 6-point socket design
- deep depth
- chrome vanadium steel
- corrosion-resistant black phosphate finish
- storage case
- Model: HIS1A
tacklifetools.com · 1 hr ago
Tacklife 17-Foot Telescoping Ladder with Wheels
$140 $240
free shipping
Apply code "TKLD01A1" to get the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- two flexible wheels
- 300-lb. capacity
- aluminum construction
- 5 configurations
- J-Quick lock
