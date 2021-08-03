TACKLIFE 12-inch Sliding Miter Saw, 15Amp, 3800rpm, Double-Bevel Compound Miter Saw with Laser, for $170
TACKLIFE 12-inch Sliding Miter Saw, 15Amp, 3800rpm, Double-Bevel Compound Miter Saw with Laser,
$170 $340
free shipping

Coupon code "TK081SAW" takes an extra 50% off for the lowest price we found by $50. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com

Features
  • laser cutting guide
  • 3,800-rpm motor
  • extended handle lever
  • dust collecting port
  • Model: PMS03A
  • UPC: 680666951801, 680666904937
Details
Comments
  • Code "TK081SAW"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
