TACKLIFE 12-inch Sliding Miter Saw, 15Amp, 3800rpm, Double-Bevel Compound Miter Saw with Laser, for $170

tacklifetools.com · 38 mins ago
$170 $340
free shipping
Coupon code "TK081SAW" takes an extra 50% off for the lowest price we found by $50. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- laser cutting guide
- 3,800-rpm motor
- extended handle lever
- dust collecting port
- Model: PMS03A
- UPC: 680666951801, 680666904937
Details
Comments
tacklifetools.com · 1 wk ago
Tacklife 90-Foot Retractable Garden Hose Reel
$100 $157
free shipping
Use coupon code "TKGHR5A" for $70 off the list price, $32 less than we saw it in March, and a low today by $30. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- 82-foot hose with 8-foot leader hose
- metal mounting bracket
- multi-pattern nozzle
- auto retract
- 180° pivot
- Model: GHR5A
tacklifetools.com · 1 wk ago
Tacklife T8 Pro 1,200 Peak 18,000mAh Car Jump Starter
$50 $90
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TKT8PRO" for a savings of $40, which drops it $4 under our March mention. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- jumps gas engines up to 7.5L or diesel engines up to 6.0L
- LCD screen
- dual USB Quick Charge
- built-in compass
- 3-mode LED light
- IP65 waterproof rating
- Model: T8 Pro
tacklifetools.com · 18 mins ago
Tacklife 4-Bike Rack Hitch
$60 $120
free shipping
Coupon code "TK81BIKE" takes an extra 50% off for the lowest price we found by $5. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- cradle strap
- foldable
- anti-wobble system
- Model: TLBCR1A
Amazon · 4 wks ago
$270 $300
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Double-bevel Cutting & Precise Cutting: With the help of double- bevel cutting design, it allows the saw to bevel left & right up to 45 ; Precise miter range 0-45 left & right, with 9 positive stops, you can adjust the bevel angle to meet different cutting requirements and do accurate cuttings.
- Laser Guide & Dust Collection: Red laser guide that allows you to make accurate cuts for cutting wood, soft metals or plastics. etc. And the equipment of 35mm dust port allows you to connect your vacuum cleaner for ideal 100% dust collection and maintain a clean environment.
- Powerful & Multifunctional: Powerful 15Amp, 3800RPM motor provide superior cutting ability for crosscuts and miter cuts, 12inch expanded horizontal cutting capacity for up to 12.99inch (330mm) at 90.
- TCT Blade & Extensible Table: 305mm 40tooth TCT blade is more efficient and durable for cutting hard material than ordinary blade. Extensible table with vice clamping system provides better support and balance to prevent material from warping.
