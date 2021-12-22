Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to save $6. You'd pay $24 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by TP-Link via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies
- USB
- Alexa-compatibility
- Model: AC1750
That's a $30 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1625Mbps on both 5GHz bands; 750Mbps on 2.4GHz
- 1.8GHz 64-bit CPU
- 1 WAN; 4 LAN gigabit ports
- Alexa-compatible
- Model: Archer A20 V3
That's Amazon's best-ever price for this model (and also the best we've seen) – you'd pay $30 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 external antennas and 1 internal antenna
- Secure remote access: open & PPTP VPN Server for secure remote access to your home network via the Internet
- Extreme Dual band Wi-Fi speeds: 1733 Mbps on 5 GHz, 800 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, high speed Wireless Internet Router
- Works with Amazon Alexa, turn on/off guest WiFi with simple voice commands
- Model: Archer A10
Get this deal via coupon code "SAVEONCR15". That's $11 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by TP-Link via eBay.
- 1.5GHz tri-core processor
- 300Mbps on 2.4GHz; 1201Mbps on 5Hz
- 4 LAN ports
- Model: ax1500
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- connects up to 10 WiFi enabled devices
- Qualcomm MDM9207 processor
- Linux 3.18 OS
- 512MB RAM and 256MB flash storage
It's $5 under what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay.
- 256GB RAM
- up to 10 hours of use per full charge
- Model: MF928
Clip the $40 on-page coupon to drop the price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Reyee Direct via Amazon.
- 2.4GHz band and 5GHz band
- signal coverage of up to 3,000-sq. ft.
- 8 external omnidirectional high-gain antennas
- Model: E5
That's the best price we could find by $86. Buy Now at Monoprice
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. coverage
- includes router and two extenders
- Model: 38623
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
That's $30 off list and within a buck of the best ever price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- remote access via the Kasa Smart app
- adjustable brightness
- fade on / off options
- voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana
- Model: HS220P3
That's a $10 drop in price since our mention in October, $30 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 4,500 square feet
- pairs with Alexa
- remote control via Deco app
- Model: DECO M3(3-PACK)
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- E26 base
- dimmable
- no hub required
- 2700K soft white
- Kasa Smart app control
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: KL50
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- adjustable brightness and color
- voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- Model: KL130
More Offers
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies
- USB
- Alexa-compatibility
- Model: AC1750
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|39%
|$30 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|$36
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|37%
|$60 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$50
|Check Price
Sign In or Register