That's $15 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- AC1200 dual band wireless
- 4 gigabit LAN ports
- MU MIMO technology
- 4 external & 1 internal antenna
- Model: Archer A6
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1. 5 GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
That's a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 802.11g/n
- Ethernet port
- Model: TL-WR802N
It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- 3 fixed external antennas
- USB 2.0 Type-A port
- 1,750 Mb/s
- Model: ARCHER A7
Most stores charge $80 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band
- 1,300Mbps on the 5GHz band
- Model: Archer A8
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- 2.4GHz / 5GHz bands
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 500 to 1500-sq. ft. coverage
- Model: 1304
That matches our Prime Day mention and is a savings of $75 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- covers up to 5,000 sq. ft.
- 802.11ac dual-band WiFi
- 2 auto-sensing Gigabit ports
- compatible with Alexa devices
- remote access via the eero mobile app
Use coupon code "9BU3MWQV" for a low by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wirelessforce via Amazon.
- 5G 867Mbps and 2.4G 300Mbps connections for 1,167Mbps total available bandwidth
- 4 omni directional antennas
- turbo function
- gigabit Ethernet and USB ports
- 802.11n wireless
- touch connection
- Model: WL-WN531A3
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- holds 15" laptop and 10" tablet
- organizational pockets
- bottle pocket
- backstrap phone pocket
- Model: LP37110
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 3.5mm monitoring jack w/ mix control
- 48 kHz/16-bit audio
- ozone elements
- Model: 988-000108
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Connects with up to two devices
- Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Kasa Smart app
- Model: KP200
Its the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0
- supports wireless speeds of up to 150Mbps
- security encryption
- Model: TL-WN722N
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- 16 color zones
- Model: KL430
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5, although most retailers charge $35. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant
- IP64 weather resistant
- up to 300-foot WiFi range
- schedules and timers
- Model: KP400
1 comment
More Offers
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- AC1200 dual band wireless
- 4 gigabit LAN ports
- MU MIMO technology
- 4 external & 1 internal antenna
- Model: Archer A6
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|37%
|--
|$28
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|4%
|$43 (exp 1 hr ago)
|$43
|Check Price
Sign In or Register