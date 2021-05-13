Refurb TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh 802.11ac WiFi System 3-Pack for $100

That's $53 less than you'd pay for a new kit elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- a limited 90-day warranty is provided
- creates a mesh network that can cover homes up to 5,500 sq. ft.
- connect 100+ devices at the same time
- app-guided setup process
- Model: Deco M5
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Costco
- Up to 6,500 sq. ft. coverage
- Built-In smart hub
- USB, Ethernet
- Model: DECOM9PLUS
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- eight RJ45 ports
- plug-and-play
That's a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- supports client, multi-SSID, range extender, and AP operation modes
- range up to 100-feet
- Model: TL-WA901N
It's $10 under our September mention and the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Staples
- supports 802.11ac
- standard 2.4GHz 450Mbps and 5GHz 1300Mbps connections
- 2 USB ports
- Model: Archer C7
It's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $38. Buy Now at Walmart
- 2 high-performance antennas
- extend wireless range coverage indoors and outdoors
- up to 16 simultaneous Wi-Fi clients
- 4-stream Wi-Fi with up to 600Mbps + 2.4Gbps
- Model: RAX35-100NAS
Save up to $8 on Ethernet cables. Buy Now at Amazon
- nylon braided
- universal compatibility
- supports speeds up to 40Gbps
It's half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- This is available for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Pick up at your local Club to avoid the $5 shipping fee.
- 802.11ax wireless
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz simultaneous bands
- up to 6 Gbps speed
- 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- Model: MR9610
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DealParade via Amazon.
- No warranty info is provided.
- two 300Mbps Wireless-N networks
- parental controls
- Model: RT-N53
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
Shop discounted hard drives, laptops, cameras, accessories, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drive for $169.99 (low by $10).
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black.
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS.
- Model: HS200
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
- Model: HS200P3
That's the best price we've ever seen for this 4-pack. Buy Now at Amazon
- no hub required
- requires 2.4GHz network
- controllable by Kasa Smart App
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Model: HS103P4
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- two external antennas
- Bluetooth 5
- 4K HD video streaming
- Model: TX3000E
More Offers
It's $37 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- creates a mesh network that can cover homes up to 5,500 sq. ft.
- connect 100+ devices at the same time
- app-guided setup process
- Model: Deco M5
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|47%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|19%
|$150 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$153
|Check Price
|eBay
|$138 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register