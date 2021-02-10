New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished TP-Link N300 802.11n WiFi Range Extender
$10 $13
free shipping

Apply code "PREZDAY20" to save $10 off the list price. It's $8 under our January mention of a new unit and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Blueboxsales via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • transfer speeds up to 300Mbps
  • boosts WiFi coverage up to 1,000-square feet
  • Model: TL-WA855RE
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Networking eBay TP-Link
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
TP-Link N300 802.11n WiFi Range Extender
$18 $30
free shipping w/ Prime

It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • transfer speeds up to 300Mbps
  • boosts WiFi coverage up to 1,000-square feet
  • Model: TL-WA855RE
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% -- $10 Buy Now
Amazon 40% $18 (exp 1 mo ago) $18 Check Price